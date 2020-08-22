National dancers shine in Russia's Dagestan

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble has successfully performed at 10th Gorchi International Folklore and National Culture Festival in Southern Russian republic of Dagestan.

The festival brought together dance ensembles from Azerbaijan, Russia, India, Italy, Iran, Mexico, Serbia and Slovakia.

The event was co-organized by the Cultural Ministries of Russia and Dagestan in partnership with Vasily Polenov State House of Folk Art under the auspices of UNESCO. The festival was held virtually amid coronavirus pandemic.

The State Song and Dance Ensemble thrilled the audience with Uzeyir Hajibeyli's "Jangi", Rauf Hajiyev's "Azerbaijan", as well as "Gavalla dance" and "Yalli" dances.

The performance was choreographed by Honored Artist Jeyhun Gubadov. The ensemble's artistic director is Honored Cultural Worker Elchin Abbasov.

The ensemble was awarded with a special diploma for protection of Azerbaijan's ethno cultural heritage and international cooperation in this field.

Founded in 1938 by eminent composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the State Song and Dance Ensemble successfully promotes the country's dance art.

Since 1984, the ensemble has been named after the Azerbaijani composer Fikrat Amirov. The ensemble's repertoire consists of traditional songs, dances as well as music pieces of world-famous composers.

The ensemble was once headed by such prominent composers as Said Rustamov, Jahangir Jahangirov, Vasif Adigozalov, Haji Khanmammadov, Telman Hajiyev, Ramiz Mirishli.

Since 1999, the head of the ensemble is the People's Artist, professor Aghaverdi Pashayev.

On June 13, 1958, the ensemble was awarded the honored title. After the death of Fikrat Amirov, the ensemble was named after him.

Since 2000, the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments has been operating under the ensemble.

The ensemble included such prominent dancers as Amina Dilbazi, Tutu Khamidova, Roza Jalilova, Aliya Ramazanova, Afag Malikova, Kamil Dadashov, Alikram Aslanov and others.



