Rainless weather expected tomorrow

By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict rainless weather in Baku on August 20. North wind will blow and will be followed by south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +20-23 °C at night, +29-33 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +21-23 °C at night, +30-32 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 765 mm Hg below normal. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

North wind will be followed by south-east one in the daytime. Coastal water temperature will reach +23-24 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be rainless during in some regions. However, rainy weather is expected in some mountainous areas. It will be foggy in the mountains in the morning. East wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +17-22 °C at night, +30-35 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +9-14 °C at night, +15-18 °C in the daytime.