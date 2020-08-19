Azerbaijan repatriates 400 more citizens from Russia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time, Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" has been presented to the audience at Film Festival at the 5th Mariinsky International Far East Festival.

The ballet's new version was presented by chief choreographer of the Primorsky stage of the Mariinsky Theater Eldar Aliyev.

More than 300 costumes with hand embroidery were made for the ballet show. Some of them were made at the workshop, while most part by experienced craftsmen in St. Petersburg.

The long-awaited premiere brought together soloists of the Primorsky Stage of the Mariinsky Theater - Alina Samostrelova and Saki Nishida, Lilia Berezhnova, Sergey Umanetc and Kanat Nadirbekh, Guilherme Junio, Aslan Aliyev, Shizuru Kato. Anastasia Baluda, Denis Golov, Natalya Demyanova, Alejandro Kobezas, Ekaterina Floria, Sergey Amanbayev.

The ballet was conducted by musical director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

The ballet's premier was attended by the Governor of the Primorsky Oleg Kozhemyako, leaders and representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora, Japanese consulates, prominent cultural figures of Russia, famous ballet critics and others.

Magnificent performance of ballet dancers left no one indifferent. The ballet was accompanied by the soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, tar musician. Ramin Azimov.

The performance of the Mariinsky Theater's leading soloists Renata Shakirova, Ekaterina Chebykina, Roman Belyakov, Anastasia Kikot and Alina Mikhalik made it even more spectacular.

All tickets for all three ballet shows were completely sold out. The ballet will be once again presented to the audience on September 3.

The festival has turned into the first theatrical premiere during pandemic, not only in Russia, but also the whole region.

The festival which runs until September 6, features world-famous operas such as "Aida", The Tsar’s bride", the night of modern choreography as well as ballets "Le Corsaire", "Don Quixote" and "Sleeping beauty".