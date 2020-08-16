Azerbaijan confirms 178 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 112 new COVID-19 cases, 178 patients have recovered and no patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 34,219 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 31,875 patients have recovered, 506 people have died. Currently, 1,838 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,712 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 831,755 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.