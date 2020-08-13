Rainy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on August 14. Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +21-24 °C at night, +28-34 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +21-23 °C at night, +29-31°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755 mm Hg below normal. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

North-west wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +24-25 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +25-26 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Rainy weather is also expected in some northern and western areas. It will be foggy in the mountains in the morning. West wind will blow in some places.

The temperature will be +19-23 °C at night, +30-35 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +11-15 C at night, +16-20 C in the daytime.

On August 14-15, the temperature is expected to be close to normal. which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.