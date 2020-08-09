Azerbaijan reports 308 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 87 new COVID-19 cases, 308 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 33,568 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 30,364 patients have recovered, 490 people have died. Currently, 2,714 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,618 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 785,126 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.