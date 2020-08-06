Country reports 435 new COVID-19 recoveries

By AzerNews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 435 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 6.

Some 144 patients have been infected and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 33,247 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, 29,275 patients have recovered, 479 people have died. Currently, 3,493 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,050 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 766,179 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.