Azerbaijani, Turkish troops hold live-fire joint drills

By AzerNews

By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani and Turkish armed forces have conducted live-fire joint tactical exercises as part of the large-scale drills that started on July 30, the Ministry of Defense said on August 6.

According to the training scenario, the units performed various combat elements, as well as other training and combat tasks using armoured vehicles and helicopters.

The Land and Air forces of the two countries are participating in the military exercises held in line with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, in accordance with the annual plan.

According to the plan, exercises involving the Land Forces will be held from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhchivan, while exercises involving the Air Forces will be conducted from July 29 to August 10 – in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh.

Thus, the personnel, armoured vehicles, artillery and mortars, combat and transport helicopters of the Air Forces, as well as air defence and anti-aircraft missile divisions of the two armies, will be involved in the military exercises.



