TABIB: Azerbaijan uses only half of modular hospitals to treat COVID-19 infected persons

By Trend





Azerbaijan uses only five modular hospitals to treat COVID-19 infected persons as of now despite the commissioning of 10 such hospitals to date, Chairman for the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said, Trend reports on August 5.

According to him, in some days in June and July, the occupancy of hospitals in Baku, in which COVID-19 patients are treated, reached 80-85 percent, while in the districts this figure was only 30 percent.

"At the Absheron and Hovsan Olympic sports complexes, in accordance with preliminary agreed plans, medical facilities have been temporarily set up to treat the coronavirus-infected patients," Bayramli said.