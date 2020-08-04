Baku's Executive Authority conducting solid waste transportation reforms

By Trend





Reforms on solid waste transportation are being implemented in Baku, Head of the Baku Executive Authority's Staff Elgin Habibullayev said.

Habibullayev made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

According to him, a new pilot project has been launched in Baku.

"This process on the project has been carried out jointly with one of the major UK companies. These works within a pilot project are implemented in the Narimanov district of Baku city. New containers were installed in this area that can be used for sorting garbage. Upon completion of the project in the district, similar activities will be carried out in other districts of Baku," he said.