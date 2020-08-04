Azerbaijan reports 647 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 241 new COVID-19 cases, 647 patients have recovered and six patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 32,684 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 27,760 patients have recovered, and 468 people have died. Currently, 4,456 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,874 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 744,837 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.