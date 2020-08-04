Operational Headquarters makes decision to mitigate quarantine regime in Azerbaijan

By Trend

The sanitary and epidemiological situation is being stabilized in Azerbaijan as a result of the tough measures introduced since June 21, 2020, to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on Aug. 3.

The number of infected people has decreased thanks to the preventive measures and citizens' observance of the rules.

In accordance with the current sanitary and epidemiological situation, a decision was made to mitigate the quarantine regime in the cities and districts in which the tough quarantine regime has been introduced, as well as throughout the country.