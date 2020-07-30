Azerbaijan reports 673 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has detected 673 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 30.

Some 339 patients have been infected and 3 patients have died.

So far, 31,560 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, 25,168 patients have recovered, 441 people have died. Currently, 5,951 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,532 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 717,164 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.