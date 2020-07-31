Azerbaijan imports new ambulances [UPDATE]

The State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance has brought new ambulances to Azerbaijan upon President Ilham Aliyev's order, Azertag reported on July 30.

President Aliyev familiarized himself with the new ambulances.

These ambulances, purchased by the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance, are the next step in improving the quality of medical services in the fight against coronavirus, strengthening the material and technical base in this area, as well as in improving the health care system with such specialized vehicles.

President was informed that 24 intensive care vehicles, 42 ambulances assembled in Turkey on the basis of Mercedes Sprinter 416, 10 simple Ford Transit vehicles and 24 intensive care vehicles produced in Turkey on the basis of the agreement signed with Ganja Automobile Plant Production Association have been bought. Some 38 ambulances have already been imported into our country. Ten of them have been delivered to Baku and 28 cars have already crossed the border and are expected to be delivered to the capital. Remaining 62 cars will be delivered to the country by the end of August.

In 2020, the agency purchased 84 Fiat Doblo Maxi XL ambulances made in Turkey. All these cars will be transferred to the regions. 70 of them are simple, 10 are equipped with a special defibrillator, and 4 are outpatient perinatal. Ambulance Perinatal Vehicles are equipped with all necessary medical equipment and incubators to provide first aid, emergency and newborn care. Introduction of such vehicles is a novelty in the country's health. Cars are also small in size, allowing them to maneuver freely in traffic jams or narrow spaces.

Azerbaijan takes very important measures to combat COVID-19. Import of such cars equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment produced by leading companies on personal order of President Ilham Aliyev plays very important role in current pandemic situation. This is an indicator of sensitivity of the Azerbaijani state to health of its citizens.

Level of equipment in the salons of these machines allows patients to get all necessary first, urgent and emergency medical aid and reanimation. The Agency has also ordered 24 Ford Transit ambulances, which will be distributed in the regions of the country.







