Baku accounts for largest number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan

Baku accounts for 56.5 percent of all coronavirus infection cases in Azerbaijan, the official website koronavirusinfo has reported.

Infection cases amounted to 16.5 percent in Absheron, 8.7 percent in Aran, 6.9 percent in Ganja-Gazakh, 4.6 percent in Lankaran, 2 percent in Guba-Khachmaz, 1.6 percent in Mountain Shirvan, 1.5 percent in Sheki- Zagatala and 0.9 percent in Upper Karabakh.

No cases of infection have been detected in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The number of coronavirus infection among those coming from abroad is 0.8 percent.

Additionally, in Baku, the largest infection rate is registered in Binagadi district - 14 percent, followed by Khatai - 12.3 percent, Sabunchu- 11.9 percent, Yasamal - 11.8 percent, Nasimi - 9.3 percent, Narimanov - 8.2 percent, Surakhani - 8.2 percent, Nizami - 7.4 percent, Garadagh - 7.3 percent, Khazar - 4.7 percent, Sabail - 4.4 percent, Pirallakhi - 0.3 percent.

As of July 30, Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million has registered 31,221 COVID-19 cases and 438 coronavirus-related deaths. Over 24,495 people have recovered from the disease.