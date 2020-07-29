Azerbaijan reports 622 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has detected 622 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 29.

Some 363 patients have been infected and 8 patients have died.

So far, 31,221 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, 24,495 patients have recovered, 438 people have died. Currently, 6,288 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,817 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 708,632 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.