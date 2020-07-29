No cases of COVID-19 recently registered in Goygol

By Trend





The cases of coronavirus infection have not been recently registered in Azerbaijan’s Goygol district, which is one of the districts of the country in which the tough quarantine regime has been in effect since July 5, Araz Hajiyev, a member of the group enlightening the population about coronavirus, told AzTV channel, Trend reports on July 29.

"Some 50 such groups and 20 mobile police posts have been created to control the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the district,” the member of the mobile group added. “Mostly, SMS permissions to leave the house and wearing of face masks is observed."



