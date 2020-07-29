Azerbaijan reports 631 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has detected 631 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 28.

Some 412 patients have infected and 7 patients have died.

So far, 30,858 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, 23,873 patients have recovered, 430 people have died. Currently, 6,555 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,429 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

