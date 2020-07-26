TODAY.AZ / Society

Young musicians shine at Tessa Music Contest

26 July 2020 [10:20] - TODAY.AZ

By Laman Ismayilova

Students of Nizami Children's Music School have achieved high results by at Tessa Music Contest held virtually in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The music contest brought together talented musicians from Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan. The main goals of the project is to discover young talents and unleash their creative capabilities.

The performance of national pianists Sevil Kangarli and Zahra Aslanli, students of music teacher Gulnar Mirzoyeva, was highly appreciated by the jury. The musicians took the first place in the contest.

Sevil Kangarli also qualified for the Grand Prix, which will be held this December.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/195791.html

Print version

Views: 139

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also