Hot weather expected tomorrow

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 25. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-25 °C at night, +30-35 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night, +33-35 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 65-75 percent at night and 40-50 percent in the daytime.

Mild south-east wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +25-26 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +26-27 °C at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. However, lightning, torrential rain, and hail are expected in some northern and western regions. East wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be +20-25 °C at night, +33-38 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +12-17 °C at night, +18-23 °C in the daytime.

Hot weather is expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.