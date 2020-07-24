WHO mission assesses COVID-19 situation in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

A mission from the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe arrived in Azerbaijan to support the country's fight against COVID-19, Health Ministry’s press service reported on July 22.

The purpose of the mission is to assess the current situation in the country and make recommendations accordingly.

As part of the mission, a meeting was held with Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev and other officials of Health Ministry.

During the meeting, the current situation in Azerbaijan and measures taken against COVID-19 were discussed.

Besides Baku, the mission plans to conduct epidemiological assessment in Shamakhi and Ganja.

In turn, the Health Minister recommended participation of specialist from Republican Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Additionally, the current sanitary and epidemiological situation, the fight against hospital-acquired infections, the mechanism of the disease, chronic course and other issues were also discussed at the meeting.

The mission was also accompanied by Deputy Health Minister Nigar Aliyeva, Chief State Sanitary Inspector Victor Gasimov, Head of International Cooperation and Public Relations Department Samir Abdullayev, Head of WHO Country Office Hande Harmanci, Head of Mission David Novillo Ortiz, members of the mission Shahin Huseynov, Elsa Maria Negro Calduch, Anna Borshchevska and others.



