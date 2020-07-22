Azermarka releases post stamp to honor media workers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayiloca

Azerbaijan’s national postal stamp agency (Azermarka) has issued a postage stamp timed to National Press Day.

The stamp depicts a sower scattering seeds on arable land. There is also a quote which belongs to prominent publicist Hasan bey Zardabi, who laid the foundation of National Press, Day.Az reported.

Hasan bey Zardabi sowed the seeds of the development of the national press 145 years ago, to draw attention to the personality of the founder of the Azerbaijani press, thereby preserving this history and passing it on to future generations.

The stamp created by the chief artist of Azermarka Vugar Eyyubov was printed by Bobruisk Integrated Printing House with a circulation of 5,000 copies.

On June 30, 2020, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On holding the 145th anniversary of the Azerbaijani national press."

The story of the press in Azerbaijan began with "Akinchi" (The Ploughman) newspaper, published for the first time in 1875 on July 22.

The newspaper covered a wide range of scientific, educational and cultural topics and harshly criticized superstition and backwardness.

The first Azerbaijani-language newspaper played a major role in the formation and development of Azerbaijani National Press.