Azerbaijan confirms record-breaking number of COVID-19 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 497 new COVID-19 cases, 645 patients have recovered and eight patients have died, Trend reports on July 18 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 27,133 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 18,450 patients have recovered, 349 people have died.

Currently, 8,334 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,263 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In total, 619,786 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.