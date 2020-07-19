TODAY.AZ / Society

Direct charter flight of AZAL operated from Budapest landed in Baku (PHOTO)

18 July 2020 [13:50] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

On July 18, in the morning, a direct charter flight of the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan operated from Budapest landed in Baku.

Passengers tested negative for coronavirus infection (COVID-19) were allowed to board the flight operated from the capital of Hungary. In accordance with the established rules, all 48 passengers must spend two weeks in self-isolation upon arrival.

To recap, the charter flights are performed according to a pre-agreed plan of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.












