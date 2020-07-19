Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime

By Trend

The special quarantine regime was extended in Azerbaijan until August 31 in accordance with the results of analysis of the sanitary-epidemiological situation in connection with the spread of COVID-19, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on July 17.

The strict quarantine regime will not be applied in Azerbaijan’s Lankaran city and Samukh district from July 20, 2020 given the dynamics of human infection with COVID-19.

The strict quarantine regime will continue in accordance with the current sanitary and epidemiological situation until 06:00 (GMT+4) August 5, 2020, in Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Masalli, Mingachevir, Sumgayit and Yevlakh cities, and Absheron, Barda, Goranboy, Goygol, Khachmaz, Siyazan and Sheki districts.

Public transport will not operate in the following periods in cities and districts in which the toughened quarantine regime is applied:

from 00:00 July 25 through 06:00 July 27;

from 00:00 August 1 through 06:00 August 3.

The activity of hairdressers and beauty salons as well as rendering of cosmetic services, except for massage parlors and baths, are allowed from July 20 in the cities in which the tightened quarantine regime has been introduced.

At the same time, the period of permission to leave the place of residence or location is extended from two to three hours.

Proceeding from the current sanitary and epidemiological situation, the Operational Headquarters urges everyone to observe the personal hygiene rules, medical and preventive norms, and safety precautions to maximally protect themselves and their families from coronavirus..