Azerbaijan extends coronavirus lockdown by two more weeks

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The strict special quarantine regime introduced in a number of cities and regions of Azerbaijan will be extended for another two weeks, Presidential aide Shahmar Movsumom told AZTV channel on July 16.

"Unfortunately, I must say that after many discussions in the Operational Headquarters, certain decisions were taken to extend the quarantine regime. Quarantine regime will be extended for two more weeks - 15 days. We have to do it," Movsumov said.

Thus, the lockdown will be extended from July 20 till August 3. The current coronavirus regime was introduced on July 5 in capital Baku, as well as in Jalilabad, Ganja, Lankaran, Masalli, Sumgayit, Yevlakh cities and Absheron district, and Goranboy, Goygol, Mingachevir, Barda, Khachmaz, Samukh, Siyazan and Sheki regions.

Under the lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions.

As part of the lockdown, Baku metro was suspended from July 4 midnight till July 20, and the entire public transport does not operate on weekends in cities and districts in which the special quarantine regime was toughened

Moreover, operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches was also suspended until July 20.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1. The country mandated wearing face masks on May 31.