Provisional agenda of UN General Assembly 31st special session announced

By Trend

Provisional agenda of the thirty-first special session of the UN General Assembly, convened July 10 on the initiative of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has been announced, Trend reports.

The agenda of the 31st special session is as follows:

1. Opening of the session by the Chair of the delegation of the President of the seventy-fourth regular session of the General Assembly.

2. Minute of silent prayer or meditation.

3. Credentials of representatives to the special session of the General Assembly: (a) Appointment of the members of the Credentials Committee; (b) Report of the Credentials Committee.

4. Election of the President and other officers.

5. Adoption of the agenda.

6. Organization of the session.

7. General debate

The initiative of Azerbaijan’s President of Ilham Aliyev to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly in the format of a video conference on the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was supported by more states than required by the UN General Assembly's procedural rules.

The UN Secretary General sent a note to all the member countries on June 30, 2020, pointing out that the initiative was supported by most of the UN member countries and the 31st special session of the General Assembly was convened on July 10.

The head of the Nigerian delegation, representing the chairperson of the General Assembly’s 74th session, will act as interim chairperson of the special session.