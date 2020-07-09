Azerbaijan confirms 548 new COVID-19 cases

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 548 new COVID-19 cases, 491 patients have recovered and 10 patients have died, Trend reports on July 2 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 22,464 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 13,591 patients have recovered, 284 people have died. Currently, 8,589 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,505 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 544,735 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.