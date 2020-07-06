ANAS, University of Montpellier announce candidates for joint doctoral program

By Azernews

By Laman ?smayilova

Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and the University of Montpellier (UM) have announced the candidates for a joint doctoral program for the years 2020-2022.

The virtual meeting was held on the basis of a cooperation agreement signed between ANAS and the University of Montpellier (France), the Academy's website reported.

Chairman of ANAS Commission, First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, academician Ibragim Guliyev, members of the commission - ANAS Vice-President, academician Irada Huseynova, academician-secretary of ANAS, corresponding member, Aminaga Sadigov andhead of the Office of Foreign Relations Apparatus of the Presidium of ANAS, PhD in Biology Esmira Alirzayeva took part in the discussion.

University of Montpellier was represented at the meeting by the chairman of the commission, Vice president of this higher education institution for international relations, Professor Patrick Caron, members of the commission-professors from doctoral organizations responsible for biology and the environment (CBS2 and GA?A) Eric Julien and Valerie Micard, as well as the deputy head of the Office of International Relations, Nadia Lagarde.

Candidates who successfully completed the initial qualifying round, held presentations and answered questions from members of the commission.

The members of the commission from ANAS and the University of Montpellier separately discussed the presented works, and then presented their decisions and during the discussion came to a single result.

Selected candidates will study at the University of Montpellier for 2 years, and 1 year at ANAS. After completing the training, they will be awarded the right to receive diplomas of doctors of philosophy from both Azerbaijan and France.

Note that since 2018, 4 doctoral students continue their studies at the University of Montpellier under this program.



