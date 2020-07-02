Azerbaijan confirms 572 new COVID-19 cases

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 572 new COVID-19 cases, 364 patients have recovered and eight patients have died, Trend reports on July 2 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 18,684 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 10,425 patients have recovered, 228 people have died. Currently, 8,031 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,976 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 495,828 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.