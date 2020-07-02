Operational Headquarters mull epidemiological situation in regions

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has discussed epidemiological situation in the regions where special quarantine regime is not applied, Cabinet of Ministers’ official website reported on July 1.

Discussion occurred in the format of videoconference, held on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during the meeting that as a result of the easing of the quarantine regime, there had been an increase in the number of violations in cities and regions.

Moreover, it was noted that control over observance of sanitarity and epidemiological rules by the population should be strengthened.

Furthermore, Asadov stressed the importance to keep accurate statistics on the situation in the regions, to monitor the areas where the infection is most spread, as well as to consolidate the work of disinfection and recycling measures in hospitals meant for patients with coronavirus.

Additionally, Prime Minister asked the heads of cities and regions to carry out the tasks in a timely and flawless manner.

The meeting was attended by Presidential aide Zeynal Nagdaliyev, Interior Minister Vilayat Eyvazov, head of the State Security Service Ali Nagiyev, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, as well as heads of the Executive power of 77 cities and regions, regions’ prosecutors, head of regions and city departments of internal affair and state security.

On June 18, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to impose a two-week strict quarantine regime in Baku and in a number of regions.

Under the new lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions. Special police posts were established in the streets and avenues of the city to ensure compliance with lockdown rules.

Operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches was also suspended until July 5. Azerbaijan mandated wearing face masks on May 31.








