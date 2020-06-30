Press Council: 18 Azerbaijani journalists infected with COVID-19

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

As of end of June, 18 journalists have been infected with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, and one has died, Trend reported today, citing Deputy Chairman of the Press Council Musfiq Alasgarli.

Asgarli said that while Azerbaijani journalists were not among the COVID-19 patients in the period between February and May, while their number has reached 16 today.

Overall, 137 journalists have died of coronavirus infection worldwide so far and the total number of journalists with COVID-19 is around 1,200.

He noted that the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths among journalists doubled recently.

“The highest number of deaths was registered in 31 countries. The highest numbers were in Latin America - 62 people, 23 in Europe, 17 in Asia, 13 in North America and 12 in Africa,” he noted.

Other countries with journalists' death due to COVID-19 are Peru (15 people), Brazil (13 people), Mexico (13 people), Ecuador (12 people), the United States (12 people), Russia (8 people), Pakistan (8 people), Great Britain ( 5 people), Bangladesh (4 people), Bolivia (3 people), Cameroon (3 people), France (3 people), Italy (3 people), Spain (3 people), India (3 people) and others.