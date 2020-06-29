Azerbaijani Navy conducts combat fire drills [PHOTO/VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

The modernized Patrol Boat belonging to the Azerbaijan's Navy has conducted the combat fire training, the Defence Ministry’s website reported on June 29.

It should be noted that the training has been held in accordance with the combat training plan of the Ministry of Defense for 2020.

During the training, live-fire training has been carried out in order to test the weapons and technical means of the modernized Patrol Boat of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan.

The crew has been put on the alert and has prepared the ship for battle and a sea campaign the shortest possible time.

The ministry noted that during access to the sea, the updated mechanism of the ship was tested.

In addition, artillery firing and bombing have also been carried out.

Having fulfilled all the tasks successfully, the ship crew destroyed the targets with accurate shots.



