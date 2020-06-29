Some 9,288 fined for violating special quarantine regime

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 9,288 citizens have been fined for violating the strict quarantine regime that entered force on June 21, main traffic police department under the Ministry of Interior reported on June 29.

All 9,288 were fined during the period of June 24-28, according to Article 211.1 of the Code of Administrative Offences. Of them 7,783 were drivers who failed to follow the quarantine regime requirements and 1,492 were citizens not using facial masks in the public transport.

The fines are due to the special quarantine regime that will be in force until July 5 in the territories of Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Absheron region. Residents are required to obtain SMS permits before leaving their place of residence during the two-week strict lockdown.

In the meantime, during the day at the inspections carried out at quarantine posts located on the borders of administrative territories, where the special quarantine regime was tightened, 4,633 cars which had sought to leave these territories have been stopped, and returned back.

Earlier it was reported that 3,945 citizens were fined in the period of June 21-23 for violating quarantine regime, as well as 635 drivers were fined during June 14-16 lockdown, and 2,524 drivers were fined during June 6-7 lockdown.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1.

On June 18, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to impose a two-week strict quarantine regime.

Under the new lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions.

Operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches was also suspended until July 5.

As of June 29, Azerbaijan has registered 16,424 COVID-19 cases and 198 coronavirus- related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 9,026.