Prime Minister urges to increase hospital capacities amid COVID-19

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Prime Minister Ali Asadov has said that although there is a positive trend in fight against COVID-19 after imposing of strict lockdown, it is important to speed up the process of increasing the number of beds, as well as strengthening the material and technical basis to treat the patients.

Ali Asadov made the remarks during the videoconference of coronaviurs task force under the Cabinet of Ministers held on June 27.

Moreover, during the meeting it was noted that since mid-June, infection cases have increased in the country, and the government is seriously concerned about it.

Furthermore, Asadov emphasized that during his speech in Ganja recently, President Ilham Aliyev stressed that fight against pandemic is a national security issue of the country and called it the most important state priority.

The meeting was also attended by the President's Economic Affairs Assistant Shahmar Movsumov, First Vice President's Assistant Andrei Sipilin, Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev, Deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasimov, Chairman of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Agency Zaur Aliyev, Head of the Sumgayit city Executive Authority Zakir Farajov, Head of the Ganja city Executive Authority Niyazi Bayramov, Head of the Masalli region Executive Authority Shahin Mammadov, Head of the Jalilabad region Executive Authority Namig Zeynalov.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1.

On June 18, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to impose a two-week strict quarantine regime.

Under the new lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions.

Operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches was also suspended until July 5.