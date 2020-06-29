Cabinet of Minister approves changes to electronic permit system

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved amendments to the permit system applied during the two-week coronavirus lockdown that will be in force in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Absheron region until July 5.

According to the amendment approved on June 25, only 50 percent of total number of employees are allowed to work in the areas approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The State Agency for Provision of Services to Citizens and Social Innovations issued a warning that if the number of introduced permits exceeds the established limit, they will be automatically canceled.

By means of the system, to date some of the permits that do not comply with the decree have already been canceled on the portal.

The areas where the number of employees will be reduced by 50 percent are as follows:

-production of daily care and hygiene products;

-production and repair of construction and household appliances;

-engineering and design services;

-production of packaging products;

-production of stone, metal and wood products;

-furniture Manufacture and Repair;

-pet stores, including animal feed outlets;

-points of sale of building materials and household items;

-online sales;

-dry cleaning;

-cleaning of residential buildings, except apartments;

-car repair;

-car washing points;

-animals shelters;

-translation services.

Moreover, another amendment is that citizens will be able to get permission to leave home not only by sending SMS to 8103 number, but also by means of the "E-T?bib" mobile application.

To do this, it is needed to download the mobile application and register in it.

Thus, the response to SMS messages of citizens who request permission to leave their homes comes within 15 minutes, while request made through the mobile application is answered within 5 minutes.

It should be noted that, in order to find out if permit was revoked it is needed to contact the company working for and obtain information, or register online at my.gov.az and see if the permission is active.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1.

On June 18, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to impose a two-week strict quarantine regime.

It should be noted that under the new lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions. In the positive response SMS message it is indicated the time during which the permit is valid.

Operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches was also suspended until July 5.