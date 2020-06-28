Azerbaijani, Turkish citizens to be able to use driver’s license in both countries

By Trend

Azerbaijan and Turkey have approved the rules for mutual recognition of driver’s rights, Trend reports.

In accordance with the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Turkey and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the mutual recognition and exchange of driver’s licenses", citizens of both countries will be able to use their driver’s licenses in the territories of both countries.

At the same time, it will be possible to change a driver’s license in the territories of both countries.