World Harmony Contest looks for young talents

By Laman Ismayilova

Young talents are invited to take part in World Harmony Online International Contest of Young Performers (Georgia), organized by Development Union of Georgian Folklore and Classical Music "Harmony".

Founded in 2017, the music contest aims to discover young talents and promote classical music and folklore.

An online competition of young classical music performers is scheduled for July 10-15, 2020.

The music contest is open for solo performers aged between 7 and 30 years. Students of music schools and university students can take part in the competition.

The competition is organized for all music departments and categories (pianoforte, strings and wind instruments, vocals).

The contest`s organizing committee includes the founder and organizer of the competition Tsitsino Bichikashvili (Georgia), musicians and teachers - Veronika Vitaite (Lithuania), Rustam Shaikhutdinov (Russia).

Applications are accepted until June 30, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: hangebi@mail.ru.

Notably, the third World Harmony International Competition of Young Performers was successfully held in Baku on February 17-24.

The large-scale event brought together young talents from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia and Ukraine.

The music contest was co-organized by the Georgian Union of Folklore and Classical Music "Harmony" and "G?ncl?r? d?st?k" (Youth Support) project with the support of the Culture Ministry as well as Baku Music Academy and the National Conservatory.