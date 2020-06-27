Ayyub Guliyev to take part in major international music festivals

By Laman Ismayilova

The chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev has been invited to take part in major international music festivals.

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will perform at Global Soundscapes Festival (Pick n 'Pluck) in Canada under the direction of Azerbaijani conductor, Trend Life reported.

At the invitation of the festival’s artistic director Mark Armanini, Ayyub Guliyev will share the same stage with the orchestra which consists of world-famous musicians from China, Iran, Canada, USA and some European countries. Moreover, People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, tar musician Ramiz Guliyev will also take part in the festival.

Along with the Vancouver festival, Ayyub Guliyev will join Klassz a pARton Festival (Hungary) timed to the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven in July, 2021.

The concert will bring together Azerbaijani conductor, Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra as well as Hungarian pianist Tamás Érdi, who performed in Baku last year.

In addition, the music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will take part in a concert with participation of Slovak Chamber Orchestra "Bohdan Warchal".

Notably, the concert takes place every year with the support of the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Slovakia.

The basis of joint projects with the orchestra was laid in 2014. At the end of each season, the orchestra performs with a large-scale programme that features classical and contemporary works by Azerbaijani composers. In 2017, the Slovak Chamber Orchestra performed with great success under the direction of Ayyub Guliyev at the International Uzeyir Hajibayli Festival in Baku.