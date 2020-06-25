Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry opens another military unit [PHOTO]

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister has opened another new military unit, the ministry’ press service reported on June 24.

The Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics, Lieutenant General Fuad Mammadov has attended the opening of the military unit.

Mammadov inspected the newly built mess hall, the guard town, and guardhouse, as well as other service and administrative facilities in the military unit.

“The new mess hall, designed to serve military personnel, is equipped with modern boilers, stoves, refrigerators, and other household appliances, as well as proper furniture and equipment. In the mess hall, there is a food warehouse with refrigerating chambers”, the ministry said.

The ministry noted that in the new military unit, all the necessary conditions have been created for professional training and improving the combat skills of military personnel.

it should be noted on June 23, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry opened a military unit of Air Forces in the frontline, and new engineering infrastructure of the Engineering Troop.