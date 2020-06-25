EU commissioner: Visa-free travel may be considered for Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

The European Union is ready to consider visa liberalization issue with Azerbaijan, the EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Oliver Varhelyi said at a press conference.

According to the information provided by the portal SchengenVisaInfo.com, the commissioner made these remarks following a video conference of the Eastern Partnership countries’ foreign affairs ministers held on June 11.

Noting that a request for visa-free travel for more the EaP countries in the EU, Varhelyi added that this request may also be considered for Azerbaijan.

“I think our benchmarks and the conditions are well known. Should we be approached by such a request, of course, we’ll engage,” Várhelyi said.

Furthermore, the commissioner pointed out that the Eastern Partnership for Europe is one of the main priorities, and it will continue to be the key priority for the EU.

“Last month, the Council of Europe said that it believes that the successful implementation of existing visa liberalization action plans through continuous fulfilment of relevant benchmarks and visa readmission agreement is vital, before moving on to reach new agreements with other countries, including the Eastern Partnership members,” the report said.