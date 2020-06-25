Some 1,082 fined for violating special quarantine regime

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 1,082 citizens have been fined for violating the strict quarantine regime that entered force on June 21, main traffic police department under the Ministry of Interior reported on June 24.

All 1,082 were fined during June 23, according to Article 211.1 of the Code of Administrative Offences. Of them 866 were drivers who failed to follow the quarantine regime requirements and 216 were citizens not using facial masks in the public transport.

The fines are due to the special quarantine regime that will be in force until July 5 in the territories of Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Absheron region. Residents are required to obtain SMS permits before leaving their place of residence during the two-week strict lockdown.

In the meantime, during the day at the inspections carried out at quarantine posts located on the borders of administrative territories, where the special quarantine regime was tightened, 361 cars which had sought to leave these territories have been stopped.

Out of these 361 cars, 197 cars were returned in the direction of the regions and 164 in the direction of Baku.

Earlier it was reported that 1,572 and 1,291 citizens were fined on June 21 and 22, respectively, for violating quarantine regime, and 635 drivers were fined during June 14-16 lockdown, as well as 2,524 drivers were fined during June 6-7 lockdown.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1.

On June 18, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to impose a two-week strict quarantine regime.

Under the new lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions.

Operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches was also suspended until July 5.