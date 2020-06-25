TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan detects 590 new COVID-19 cases

25 June 2020 [10:08] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 590 new COVID-19 cases, 265 patients have recovered and seven patients have died, Trend reports on June 24 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 14,305 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 7,768 have recovered, 174 people have died. Currently, 6,363 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,103 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 441,961 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan.



