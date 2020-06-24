Azerbaijani Army's tank divisions hold combat drills [PHOTO/VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

The tank units of the Azerbaijani Army have conducted intensive combat exercises, the Defence Ministry reported in its official website on June 24.

The ministry noted that as part of the exercises, tank units also compete for the title of “Best Tank Crew”, adding that the drills are held in line with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense.

“During the field drills, the skills and interoperability of the crews were checked. The crews carried out combat firing at moving targets of the imaginary enemy,” said the ministry.

In addition, the military personnel performed practical training tasks on driving combat vehicles.

Earlier, on June 22, Azerbaijan Army's units held exercises in mountainous terrain.

The military drills included up to 800 servicemen, about 100 units of the armored fighting vehicle and other vehicles, about 40 artillery mounts of various calibers, 6 combat and transport helicopters.



