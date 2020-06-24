New military unit of Air Forces opened in frontline [PHOTO]

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has opened another military unit of Air Forces, the ministry’s press service reported on June 23.

Deputy Minister of Defense, Commander of Air Forces, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov has attended at the opening ceremony the military unit located in the frontline zone .

During his visit to the military unit, Tahirov also inspected the headquarters building, dormitory, medical center, dining room, classrooms, food and warehouse, boiler house, as well as other service and administrative facilities in the area.

The ministry noted that this new military unit will help maintaining a high level of combat readiness of Air Forces, as well as ensuring the high-quality organization and carrying out of combat duty.

It should be noted that on the same day, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry previously opened a new engineering infrastructure of the Engineering Troops.