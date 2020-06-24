Azerbaijan reveals 508 new COVID-19 cases [PHOTO]

By Trend

Azerbaijan has revealed 508 new COVID-19 cases, 335 patients have recovered and six patients have died, Trend reports on June 23 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 13,715 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 7,503 have recovered, 167 people have died. Currently, 6,045 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past period, 432,858 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.