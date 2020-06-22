Azerbaijani defence minister to attend military parade in Moscow

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has been invited by his Russian counterpart General Sergei Shoigu to a military parade in Moscow, the ministry's press service reported on June 22.

A delegation led by Colonel-General Hasanov will take part in the military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory over fascism in the Great Patriotic War on June 24.

"The delegation will leave for Moscow on June 23", the ministry said.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan will be represented at the parade by 75 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army.

Earlier, on 18 June, the Azerbaijani president told Vladimir Putin that his pre-planned participation in the military parade in Moscow dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory was not possible in connection with the extension of quarantine measures in Azerbaijan.