General Prosecutor's Office denies reports on detention of local officials

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

The Prosecutor General's Office has denied reports on the alleged detention of a number of officials of the Absheron District Executive Power.

The agency however acknowledge that search operations have been carried out at the Absheron District Executive Powers, adding that Prosecutor General's Office will provide detailed information to the public on the results of search operations.

"In order to prevent the dissemination of information that could cause confusion in society, we ask that such information is verified with the Press Service of the Prosecutor General's Office", the press service concluded.