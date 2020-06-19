338 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Some 338 people tested positive for COVID-19 on June 18, bringing the total caseload to 11,329, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said in a briefing yesterday.

At the same time, six people died and 117 patients recovered from the disease.

Currently, 4,998 people are under treatment in special hospitals. So far, 6,192 have recovered, 139 people have died from COVID-19.

Some 403,499 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases so far.

Azerbaijan registered its first coronavirus case in February and imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24. The country imposed two-day special quarantine regimes on June 6-7 and June 14-16 to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) warned on June 12 that the country may transition from weekend lockdowns to long- term tightened quarantine regime if there is further surge in infection cases.