Azerbaijan extends coronavirus lockdown until August

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has extended until August 1 the special quarantine regime in the country, the coronavirus task force under the Cabinet of Ministers said in a briefing on June 18.

The task force also announced the decision to impose a strict quarantine regime from 00:00 on June 21 to 06:00 on July 5 in the territories of Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Absheron region.

Under the new lockdown rule, system of obtaining SMS-permissions for leaving the place of residence will be re-activated.

Operation of shopping centers, catering facilities, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches was also suspended until July 5.

Thus, restaurants and cafes will be closed during the period of strict quarantine regime and will only work in the delivery mode.

Unlike the previous quarantine regime, this time persons over 65 years are not prohibited from leaving the place of residence, although they are strongly advised not to leave home without need.

The work of public transport will not be restricted; parks, boulevards and recreation centers will remain open.

Furthermore it was stated it was stated during the briefing that state borders will remain closed until August 1, although measures on the repatriate Azerbaijani citizens to the country will continue.

In the meantime, chairman of the Association for Management of Medical Territorial Subdivisions (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli stated that preparations for treatment of coronavirus infected people at home are currently underway. For this purpose mobile surveillance methods will be introduced to E-tabib, which will monitor the conditions of patients.

"Patients will be instructed not to leave home until they are cured. Questions will be sent to the district doctor every 12 hours by mobile phone. On this basis, decisions will be made whether to continue treatment at home or to hospitalize the patient. For now, patients continue to be hospitalised," Ramin Bayramli said.

It should be noted that currently about 25 laboratories are doing coronavirus tests, and the cost of the test is about AZN 40.

Azerbaijan registered its first coronavirus case in February and imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24. The fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force on May 31.

The country imposed two-day special quarantine regimes on June 6-7 and June 14-16 to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) warned on June 12 that the country may transition from weekend lockdowns to long- term tightened quarantine regime if there is further surge in infection cases.

As of June 19, the country has registered 11,329 COVID-19 cases and 139 coronavirus-related cases.